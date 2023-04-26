Series
Finally! ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 set to be released in June

Rappler.com
NEW SEASON. Salma Hayek is set to appear in the upcoming sixth season of dystopian anthology series 'Black Mirror.'

Nick Wall/Netflix

The cast includes Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, and more

MANILA, Philippines – After nearly four years, Black Mirror is set to release new episodes on Netflix in June.

The show released a teaser on Wednesday, April 26, giving a glimpse of the new season’s all-star cast. Among the actors set to make an appearance are Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Ben Barnes.

According to the caption of the video, the new season is “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected season yet,” and indeed, if the teaser is any indication, season 6 will be as dark and as grim as ever. 

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror first premiered in 2011. Over 27 episodes and an interactive film, the anthology series portray dystopian worlds that are heavily affected by technological or scientific innovation.

The show has since grown a wide fanbase, and its episodes have won several awards, including a number of Primetime Emmys.

The most recent season, which consisted of three episodes, premiered in June 2019. – Rappler.com

