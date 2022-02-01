Meet the cast of ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’

RYDELL HIGH. Paramount Plus announces the cast members for 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.'

Tell me more! Tell me more!

MANILA, Philippines – Meet the students of Rydell High! Paramount Plus unveiled on Tuesday, February 1, the cast for Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel musical series to the hit 1978 cult classic film Grease.

“Rydell High is back in session. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming soon to Paramount Plus,” the post read, alongside a photo of the cast members.

The cast includes Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally. Jackie Hoffman, meanwhile, will play Rydell High’s Assistant Principal McGee.

Paramount Plus first confirmed the news of the prequel in June 2021. Set in 1954, four years before the events of the musical film, the 10-episode series will explore the origin story of the four Pink Ladies – Rizzo, Jan, Frenchy, and Marty.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens said in a statement, according to Variety.

Annabel Oakes serves as the series writer and showrunner as well as its executive producer along with Marty Bowen and Erik Feig. A release date has yet to be announced.

Grease tells the story of teenagers in the 1950s fictional Rydell High School as they navigate and explore their complexities as working-class high school students in terms of love, politics, and adolescence. – Rappler.com