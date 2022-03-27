Charlotte Ritchie joins Netflix’s ‘You’ season 4

CHARLOTTE RITCHIE. The actress, seen here in Netflix series 'Feel Good', is joining 'You.'

The hit psychological thriller series also starts filming for season four

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced that Ghost actress Charlotte Ritchie is set for a main role in the fourth season of You, which sees Penn Badgley as the creepy and obsessive stalker Joe Goldberg.

According to a Deadline report, Ritchie will play an art gallery director named Kate, a “smart, independent, suspicious” lady who misses nothing. Her character is also described as “fiercely loyal to her friends,” “especially protective of best lady Phoebe,” and prefers “‘arrangements’ to love.”

In the upcoming season, Kate is also dating “fun but self-centered partier” Malcolm, who invites Joe into their “privileged world.” “Kate not only immediately dislikes [Joe], she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems,” it read.

It can be recalled that in the end of season three, we see Joe abandoning his child, killing his wife Love, making everyone he knew believe that he’s dead, and moving to Paris to search for Marienne.

The hit psychological thriller series officially started filming for its fourth season on March 23, but the plot details have been kept under wraps.

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

Aside from Ritchie, Euphoria and The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage Boards is also joining You’s season four.

A target release date for the fourth season has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com