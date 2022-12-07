Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, Charo Santos to star in FPJ’s ‘Batang Quiapo’

MANILA, Philippines – Shortly after the end of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Coco Martin is set to return to primetime television with Batang Quiapo, another adaptation of a Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) project.

Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Monday, December 5, that Coco will star in the series alongside FPJ’s daughter, actress Lovi Poe, and screen veteran Charo Santos-Concio.

“Isang FPJ Classic ang muling bibigyang-buhay ni Coco Martin kasama ang anak ng nag-iisang ‘Da King’, Lovi Poe. (‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’) ngayong 2023,” they said.

(Another FPJ classic will be revived by Coco Martin, with the daughter of the one and only ‘Da King’, Lovi Poe. [FPJ’s] Batang Quiapo this 2023.)

Lovi, who will be paired for the first time with Coco, is confirmed to be the actor’s love interest, while Charo will play Coco’s grandmother in the series.

Dreamscape Entertainment added that the series adaptation of Batang Quiapo, which was first released as a movie in 1986, is in commemoration of FPJ’s 18th death anniversary.

Other cast members include Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, John Estrada, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Ping Medina, Christopher de Leon, Susan Africa, Ronwaldo Martin, Benzon Cabral, Mercedes Cabral, Elisse Joson, Roxanne Guinoo, Irma Adlawan, Ronnie Lazaro, and McCoy de Leon.

The ABS-CBN adaptation of Batang Quiapo, which will be directed by Coco and Malu Sevilla, is slated for a 2023 release. Coco is also co-producing the series.

The 1986 film centers on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who has just been released from prison and is determined to start a new life, attempting to put Maria, a young pickpocket played by Maricel Soriano, on the right path.

Batang Quiapo comes months after Coco bid goodbye to action series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which ran for nearly seven years. – Rappler.com