‘Ricardo Dalisay, signing off’: Coco Martin, other ‘Ang Probinsyano’ stars pen tributes after finale 

MANILA, Philippines – Following its historic seven-year run, the cast of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano – led by Coco Martin – took to social media to celebrate the show’s success and thank the cast, crew, and its supporters.

In a series of Instagram posts, Martin, who played the iconic character Ricardo Dalisay for over 1,500 episodes, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the final episode and snaps from the cast’s finale viewing party.

“Mga ka-probinsyano, kayo po ang nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa aming trabaho. Kaya po palagi namin pinagbubuti at pinapaganda ang bawat episode para matumbasan po namin ang pagmamahal at suporta na ibinibigay ‘nyo,” he wrote in one his posts.

(To the supporters of [FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano], you served as our inspiration. You are the reason why we make sure to give our best in each episode so we could give back the love and support we’ve been receiving from you).

Julia Montes, who served as Cardo’s love interest Mara in the series, said that Martin is one of the main reasons the show became a huge hit. “Sa dedikasyon, pagmamahal, at sipag na binigay mo sa show, isang karangalan na mapanood kang magtrabaho sa FPJAP (With your dedication, love, and hard work for the show, it has been an honor to see you work in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano),” she said.

Rowell Santiago stated that portraying President Oscar Hidalgo changed his life. “Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan ang [pag-ganap] bilang aktor ang isang natatanging character na pang-habang buhay kong dadalhin,” he said. (As an actor, I will never forget playing such a character. I’ll always bring the memories with me.)

John Arcilla also thanked the show’s supporters. In a separate post, he also reminded those who hate his character – main antagonist Renato Hipolito – to lessen the hate messages sent on his social media accounts as the bad blood is all for show.

John Estrada, who played villain rebel Armando Silang, also praised Martin, calling him a “diamante” (diamond) in the showbiz industry. “Ang husay mo sa pag-arte, pag-didirek, sa paggawa ng istorya, sa pagiging isang leader. [Ang] dedikasyon [mo] sa trabaho ay hindi matatawaran [nang] kahit sino man, wala kang katulad,” he said.

(You are amazing in acting, directing, creating stories, and being a leader. Your dedication to your work is unparalleled; you are one of a kind.)

Members of Task Force Agila such as Shaina Magdayao and John Prats also expressed their gratitude for being part of the show.

“At kung bigyan man ulit ako ng pagkakataon na ulitin lahat ng ito, lahat ng hirap, saya, lahat ng sakripisyo, wala akong papalitan ni isa sa inyo. Isang pribilehiyo na lumaban kasama ninyong lahat at ipaglaban ang tama,” Magdayao said. (And if I was given the chance to do this again – the joy, hardships, and sacrifices, I won’t change anything. It’s a privilege to fight with you and fight for what’s right.)

First aired on September 28, 2015, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is the Philippines’ longest-running primetime television series. It tells the story of the untimely death of policeman Ador de Leon in a drug bust operation after being betrayed by a colleague.

To seek justice for his late brother, Ador’s twin, Cardo Dalisay, assumes his identity and chases down the cops behind Ador’s death.

Other than Coco Martin, the series’ star-studded cast also included Lorna Tolentino, Angel Aquino, Yassi Pressman, Jaime Fabregas, Tirso Cruz III, the late Eddie Garcia, the late Susan Roces, and many more Filipino stars.

Its final episode aired on Friday, August 12. – Rappler.com