Deja named ‘Drag Den Philippines’ season 2 Drag Supreme

MANILA, Philippines – Drag queen Deja was named Drag Den Philippines season 2’s drag supreme during the season’s finale, aired on Thursday, March 7.

Mula sa Norte, she finally takes home the crown! All hail for the new Drag Supreme—ang Sexy Rockstar ng Baguio, DEJA! 👑 @thedejaa #DragDenPHonPrime #DragDenPH#DragDenS2_TheFinale pic.twitter.com/WMxWJV8fkx — Drag Den Philippines (@dragdenph) March 7, 2024

Deja competed against her fellow finalists, Laguna’s Mrs. Tan and Bacolod’s Moi, for the crown. Each of the drag queens’ coronations were filmed in advance, but they, along with all the show’s viewers, only found out their actual rankings when the finale aired on Prime Video.

Their rankings were determined by the show’s Drag Cartel, consisting of host and “Drag Lord” Manila Luzon, beauty queen Nicole Cordoves, and social media personality Sassa Gurl.

Their final performance was judged based on the following criteria: 20% for national costume, 25% for dragdagulan, 15% for the long gown presentation, 10% for the question-and-answer portion, and 30% for their overall performance for the entire season.

“For me, being drag supreme, it’s a big responsibility. Kailangan mo maging (you need to be a) voice to others, and you need to represent hindi lang ‘yung sarili mo pero (not just yourself but) the Drag Den brand talaga. I want to represent baby drag queens out there na wala masyadong (who don’t have much of a) spotlight,” Deja shared before the final performances.

The Baguio and Pangasinan-based drag queen succeeds Drag Den Philippines season 1 drag supreme NAIA Black, who crowned her during the finale. Deja will receive over P1 million worth of prizes.

“This is it! I’m a drag supreme! I would like to thank all my supporters, ‘yung family ko, ‘yung mom ko na laging andyan sa akin (my mom who is always there for me), all my drag sisters, lahat ng nasa norte, para sa inyo ‘to (everyone in the north, this is for all of you)…. I will promise you that I will do my hardest best to represent the Drag Den brand,” Deja said at the end of the episode.

Mrs. Tan took home the title of first-runner up, while Moi finished as second runner-up.

She has the wit, the tits, and oh so fit! Drag Den Season 2's second runner up goes to the Comical Dreamer of Bacolod, MOI! ✨ @MOITAURA #DragDenPHonPrime #DragDenPH #DragDenS2_TheFinale pic.twitter.com/VZdYeMIfcT — Drag Den Philippines (@dragdenph) March 7, 2024

Drag Den Philippines is directed by Rod Singh. The show is available to stream on Prime Video. – Rappler.com