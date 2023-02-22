LOOK: Dennis Trillo shoots final scene for ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the television series finale, Dennis Trillo bade goodbye to his character Simoun in Maria Clara at Ibarra as he shared a video from his last filming sequence.

In the video posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, Trillo’s scene with Barbie Forteza’s Klay was met with applause and cheers from his co-stars and production members.

A staff member was heard saying, “It’s a wrap for Simoun and Ibarra” before the rest of those present in the scene started chanting “Ibarra!”

“Nais kong ibahagi ang mga kaganapan sa pagtatapos ng aking huling eksena, sa maituturing kong isa sa pinakamakabuluhan at importanteng proyektong kinabilangan ko,” he captioned the post.

(I want to share what happened as I finished my last scene for the series, which I consider to be one of the most significant and important projects that I have been a part of.)

Play Video

He then expressed his gratitude to the cast and production members who mounted the show, and their supporters. “Salamat sa iyo, na minahal at naglaan ng oras para panoorin ang palabas,” he added. “Mahal ko kayo. Hanggang sa muli.”

(Thank you for loving and making time to watch the show. I love you. Till we meet again.)

Trillo’s co-stars such as Julie Anne San Jose, Rocco Nacino, David Licauco, and Juancho Trivino, also commended his performance by leaving congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Maria Clara at Ibarra, a GMA series that dramatizes Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo novels, follows the story of Klay, a modern Gen Z nursing student who wakes up to find herself in the worlds of Rizal’s novels.

Since its premiere in October 2022, the series has received praise for its vision of instilling nationalism among its viewers. It will air its final episode on January 24. – Rappler.com