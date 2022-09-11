FIRST LOOK: Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ teaser

ARIEL. Halle Bailey leads the cast of 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film.

'The Little Mermaid' is set for a theatrical release in May 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Disney+ released on Saturday, September 10, the highly-anticipated teaser for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The one-and-a-half minute clip opens with the vast sea before focusing on a swimming mermaid exploring a shipwreck. Halle Bailey, who stars as Princess Ariel, delivers a line from the song “Part of Your World.”

“Can’t believe it’s happening,” Bailey wrote following the release of the teaser.

The Disney animated classic, which was released in 1989, follows a young mermaid named Ariel who longs to live a life outside the sea. She then strikes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her mermaid tail for human legs.

Disney+ first announced that Bailey was cast as Ariel in July 2019. The Little Mermaid also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The upcoming live-action film will also feature songs composed by Alan Menken from the original 1989 animated classic, alongside new music from Menken and Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda.

The Little Mermaid is set for a theatrical release in May 2023. – Rappler.com