DonBelle’s ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ to premiere in October 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE. Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano stars in their first primetime series.

Are you excited to meet Bingo and Caroline?

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Bubblies! The highly-anticipated first primetime series of DonBelle, the team-up of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, titled Can’t Buy Me Love is set to hit your screens soon.

On Tuesday, September 5, ABS-CBN unveiled a one-minute teaser for the series, giving fans a closer look at Pangilinan and Belle’s characters.

In Can’t Buy Me Love, Mariano is set to play Caroline, a wealthy Chinese woman from a traditional family, while Pangilinan plays Bingo, a hardworking man devoted to supporting his loved ones.

Play Video

The differences between their characters’ lives were featured in the teaser – Pangilinan’s Bingo was seen juggling several jobs to make ends meet. He was also seen working as a waiter at a party that Mariano’s character was attending.

“This October, magbibida na sa kanilang unang primetime series ang New Gen Love Team (This October, the New Gen Love team will star in their first primetime series),” a voiceover said.

A final date for its premiere has yet to be announced, as of writing. The project under Star Creatives was helmed under the direction of Mae Cruz Alviar.

Pangilinan and Mariano first became a love team when they starred in the 2021 web teen series He’s Into Her, which went on for two seasons. They then went on to star on the big screen with the digital release of the 2021 film Love is Colorblind.

The two last worked together in the 2022 film An Inconvenient Love. – Rappler.com