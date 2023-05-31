Sad news, Dabarkads: ‘Eat Bulaga’ departs from production company TAPE

The three mainstay hosts bid farewell on the show’s May 31 broadcast

MANILA, Philippines – The longest-running Philippine noontime show, Eat Bulaga, announced its departure from production company Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) on Wednesday, May 31.

“Simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023, kami po ay magpapaalam na sa TAPE Inc. Karangalan po namin na kami ay nakapaghatid ng tuwa’t saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo,” Vic Sotto said in a live announcement that played in between a rerun of an old Eat Bulaga episode

(Starting today, May 31, 2023, we will say goodbye to TAPE Inc. It is our honor to have been able to bring joy and happiness from Batanes to Jolo and become a part of your lives.”)

The announcement comes in light of supposed internal conflicts between TAPE and the show’s mainstay hosts Vic, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon (known collectively as TVJ).

Rumors of a conflict arose when columnist Cristy Fermin alleged on March 2, that an executive of TAPE – assumed to be the show’s producer Tony Tuviera – was being kicked out of the show instead of deliberately retiring. This was a decision supposedly made by Romy Jalosjos – Tuviera’s business partner who has quietly been the supposed major stockholder in the production company – in order to take over Eat Bulaga.

Responding to the rumors, Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE’s chief finance officer, said that Tuviera “asked to retire” as a producer even before the pandemic. In an interview with Boy Abunda posted on April 19, the Dapitan City mayor asserted that his father Romy made an attempt to convince Tuviera to stay with them a little longer, although he was unsuccessful.

On top of this, Tito also claimed in April that TVJ was owed P30 million each by TAPE, but later clarified that they have been paid.

Tuviera has worked swimmingly alongside TVJ for years after tapping them to host the show in 1979. He was among the list of people the trio thanked during their last broadcast.

“Lubos din ang aming pasasalamat kay Mr. Tony Tuviera sa pagkakaibigan at pagiging bahagi ng aming pamilya,” TVJ said.

(We are also very grateful to Mr. Tony Tuviera for the friendship and being part of our family.)

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo’t isang tuwa,” they continued.

(Thank you all so much. Until next time, wherever fate takes us, the thousand and one joys will continue.)

Eat Bulaga was meant to celebrate its 44th anniversary this July. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/ Rappler.com