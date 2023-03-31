‘Face2Face’ returning to TV5

MANILA, Philippines – Hit tabloid talk show Face2Face is set to make its TV comeback with new episodes airing on May 1 on TV5.
The show will air from Monday to Friday, at 11 AM, according to a tweet from the network.
Face2Face first aired in 2010. The show features in-person confrontations between two parties – the puti and the pula. The parties then receive advice from the trio tagapayo, who offer counsel to help them settle their issues.
The show was hosted by Amy Perez, or tyang Amy from 2010 to 2013, and by Gelli de Belen from 2012 to 2013.
It was rebranded into a new show, Face the People, which ran from 2013 to 2014.
TV5 has yet to make an official announcement on the show’s new host. – Rappler.com
