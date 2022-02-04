‘Bagong Umaga,’ ‘Asintado,’ and other Filipino shows gain international audience

Shows produced by ABS-CBN are now airing in several African and Asian countries

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino television shows by ABS-CBN are gaining international viewers after being aired in several Asian and African countries.

Romance drama Bagong Umaga, known internationally as New Beginnings, is being aired in over 41 African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and Madagascar via the StarTimes channel. The show stars Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, and Yves Flores.

Asintado – the action-drama series starring Julia Montes, Shaina Magdayao, Aljur Abrenica, and Paulo Avelino – is being aired with a French dub in Africa’s French-speaking region, including the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the Erich Gonzales starrer La Vida Lena is airing in Myanmar, under the Burmese title Maya Galeisar. It premiered on Myanmar’s Fortune TV on January 31, on the same week that the show’s finale aired in the Philippines.

The drama series Huwag Kang Mangamba (Burmese title Sann Kyae Thaww Kan Kyamar) also aired in Myanmar, premiering in November 2021. The show is headline by the “gold squad” of Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

ABS-CBN shows have been airing internationally for years. The 2015 remake of popular romance Pangako Sa’Yo was aired in Ecuador, Peru, and Dominican Republic, while a foreign adaptation of crime drama Hanggang Saan aired in Turkey. – Rappler.com