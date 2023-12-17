‘Good Omens’ renewed for 3rd and final season 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filming for the third season is reported to start soon in Scotland

MANILA, Philippines – This is the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley’s last chance to stop Armageddon.

Amazon Prime announced on Friday, December 15, that the hit fantasy comedy series Good Omens will be returning for a third and final season.

“This calls for a round of hot chocolate and sweet treats,” the show’s official accounts read.

Other details have yet to be announced but Michael Sheen and David Tennant are expected to reprise their roles as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively.

Based on the international best-selling fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens follows Aziraphale and Crowley, an unlikely angel and demon duo, who try to prevent the end of the world.

The adaptation’s first season covered the entire novel, while the second season explored an original story featuring the pair’s background.

According to a Variety report, the third and final season of Good Omens will begin filming soon in Scotland.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” Gaiman said about the season renewal, according to Variety.

“Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

The first season of Good Omens earned a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and three nominations at the Emmys. – Rappler.com