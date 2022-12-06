Hello to Hallyu: Meet the cast and crew of ‘K-Love’

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Tons of Filipinos are K-drama fans – it’s a unifying force, bringing people together through kilig, intrigue, and inspiration. It’s also the premise of Viu Philippines’ latest show K-Love, which centers on the lives of five passionate K-drama fans, their trials, and their triumphs.

In this episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s talk show on Korean pop culture, we chat with the cast and crew of K-Love to learn more about the show and how it came about. Guesting are actress Iza Calzado, series creator Corinna Vistan, director of photography Ian Takahashi, and writer Tweet Sering.

Watch this episode here on Tuesday, December 6, at 7 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com