‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for 4th season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Our favorite sleuthing, podcast-producing trio will be back very soon!

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from its “wildest season yet,” Hulu has announced that hit original crime comedy series Only Murders in the Building has been confirmed for a fourth season!

The show’s official social media pages shared the news on Tuesday, October 3.

“Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin…” the caption read.

Created by showrunners John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the comedy-mystery series stars Martin himself alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short. They play the roles of actor Charles-Haden Savage, artist Mabel Mora, and Broadway director Oliver Putnam, respectively.

Its latest season boasted big names as its special guest stars, which included Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and Academy Award-winning film actress Meryl Streep. Season 3 also featured original music by singer Sara Bareilles, as well as Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman fame.

Previous seasons also featured a star-studded list of celebrity cameos and recurring roles, such as Cara Delevigne, Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Jimmy Fallon, and Sting.

Showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter that following the recent developments in the WGA Strike, pre-production for the brand-new season may start as early as Monday, October 9.

“There’s plenty of ways to play with this title too and how deep it goes. We’re on a path,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman added that he could see the show running for more seasons in the future, driven by the core that is Gomez, Short, and Martin: “That to me is lightning in a bottle that you just don’t walk away from until it feels for all of you going. This will tell it, and so we’ll know, but I could imagine going a bit longer.”

Only Murders in the Building has garnered both critical acclaim and maintained strong viewership on Hulu, standing as the streaming platform’s most-watched original comedy. It is also available to stream on Disney+.

Martin, Gomez, and Short play an unlikely, eccentric friend group bonded by a shared affinity for true crime, later setting up a podcast on the genre after a series of mysterious murders occur in their upscale apartment building Arconia, located in New York City. Its first season premiered in 2021. – Rappler.com