Rappler Talk Entertainment: The stars of ‘Nag-aapoy na Damdamin’

We chat with Tony Labrusca, Jane Oineza, and Ria Atayde live at the Rappler HQ

MANILA, Philippines – Feuding families may be a dime a dozen for most teleseryes, but Nag-aapoy na Damdamin, a collaboration between ABS-CBN Entertainment and TV5, takes the drama to a whole other level.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with the show’s stars: Tony Labrusca, who plays Lucas Buencamino; Jane Oineza, who plays Olivia Buencamino and Claire Salazar; and Ria Atayde, who plays Melinda Buencamino.

Catch the interview live here at 4:30 pm on Monday, August 7, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook and Youtube. – Rappler.com

You can catch ‘Nag-aapoy na Damdamin’ on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.