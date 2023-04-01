Karla Estrada is new host of ‘Face2Face’

NEW HOST. TV5 announces Karla Estrada as the new host for 'Face2Face.'

The show is returning to TV in May

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: Karla Estrada is the new host of Face2Face.

TV5 made the announcement on social media on Saturday, April 1, a day after confirming that the show would be airing again.

Face2Face will premiere on May 1, with new episodes airing from Monday to Friday at 11 am.

Unresolved issues? Sasamahan ka ni Karla Estrada na solusyunan ‘yan!



Abangan siya sa pagbabalik ng paborito nating TV5 program na #Face2Face, simula sa MAY 1!#Face2FaceIsBack pic.twitter.com/GwMmrql218 — TV5 (@TV5manila) April 1, 2023

The show first aired in 2010. It features heated confrontations between two arguing parties, who then receive advice from a panel of advisers in an attempt to settle their issues.

The show was originally hosted by Amy Perez or Tyang Amy, until Gelli de Belen took over hosting duties from 2012 to 2013.

It was rebranded into a new show, Face the People, which ran from 2013 to 2014. – Rappler.com