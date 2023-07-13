LIST: Key nominees, Emmy Awards 2023

SUMMARY
LOS ANGELES, USA – Nominations were announced on Wednesday, July 12 for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 18.
Best drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best limited or anthology series
Beef
Black Bird
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best comedy actor
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Best comedy actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahhan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best drama actor
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Best drama actress
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best actor, limited series or movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Best actress, limited series or movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Ali Wong, Beef
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
– Rappler.com
