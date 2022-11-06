Marco Gallo, Heaven Peralejo lead cast of ‘The Rain in España’ series adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – Meet your Kalix and Luna! Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo are set to lead the cast for the series adaptation of the hit Wattpad story The Rain in España.

VIVA TV Philippines confirmed that the 10-part series will see Marco as Kalix, a Legal Management student from Ateneo de Manila University, and Heaven as Luna, an Architecture student from the University of Santo Tomas.

The Rain in España is the first book in the University series of Wattpad author Gwy Saludes. It follows Kalix, who comes from a family of doctors but ends up wanting to become a lawyer, who cross paths with Luna.

Aside from Marco and Heaven, the adaptation will see Gab Lagman as Sevi, Bea Binene as Via, Krissha Viaje as Yanna, Nicole Omillo as Kierra, Aubrey Caraan as Sam, Gabby Padilla as Amethyst, Andre Yllana as Adonis, Frost Sandoval as Leo, and Francis Magundayao as Miguel.

The series, which will be directed by Theodore Boborol, is slated for a 2023 release but a final premiere date has yet to be announced.

The Rain in España is the latest Wattpad story to get a screen adaptation following Diary ng Panget, She’s Dating the Gangster, Just the Way You Are, He’s Into Her, and the Four Bad Boys and Me, among others. – Rappler.com