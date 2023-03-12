‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ is coming to Netflix

The GMA series that dramatizes Jose Rizal's novels will be available on Netflix starting April 14

MANILA, Philippines – Maria Clara at Ibarra, the hit historical fantasy drama series starring Barbie Forteza, Julie Anne San Jose, and Dennis Trillo, will be available on Netflix.

According to a GMA Network report, the series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 14.

KLAY’S ADVENTURE INSIDE THE WORLD OF RIZAL IS COMING TO NETFLIX!



GMA announced on Thursday, March 9, that their hit show ‘Maria Clara and Ibarra’ will stream on Netflix starting April 14. https://t.co/UCYSte6a6Q pic.twitter.com/pjfhKfyqPw — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 9, 2023

Maria Clara at Ibarra follows the story of Klay (Barbie Forteza), a Gen Z nursing student who wakes up and finds herself in the world of Rizal’s novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibesturismo. From being apolitical about the Philippines’ current situation, Forteza’s character in the series grows to be more patriotic after she learned about the country’s history and meets Maria Clara (portrayed by San Jose) and Crisostomo Ibarra/Simoun (played by Trillo).

Since its premiere in October 2022, the GMA series, which dramatizes Rizal’s novels, has received praise for its vision of instilling nationalism among its viewers.

It also starred starred Tirso Cruz III, Manilyn Reynes, David Licauco, Juan Rodrigo, and Rocco Nacino. – Rappler.com