Yea or nay: Barney gets new look in reboot series, films

Aside from the animated series that will premiere in 2024, Mattel is also working on new film, music, and merchandise featuring the beloved purple dinosaur!

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur is making a comeback! Toy maker Mattel unveiled on Tuesday, February 14, the transformation of the iconic character as they put a new spin on the Barney franchise with a new slate of content.

According to a Variety report, the company plans to reintroduce Barney to young audiences through new animated series, films, music, books, and other online content. They also plan to release apparel and accessories featuring the purple dinosaur for the adult fans.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, was quoted as saying.

The relaunch will kick off with a reimagined animated series that will follow Barney and his friends in their music-filled adventures that teaches lessons about “love, community, and encouragement.” The still-untitled series is slated for a 2024 global premiere.

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” Fred Soulie, SVP and general manager of Mattel Television, said.

They added that they’re hoping that their modern take on the beloved franchise will “inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big.”

Barney was first introduced to the series Barney & Friends in 1992. He and his dino-pals BJ, Riff, and Baby Bop were known for singing catchy songs and going on an adventure that teaches kids valuable lessons.

The series ran for more than 250 episodes, with the final one airing in November 2010. – Rappler.com