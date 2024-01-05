‘Mr. Bean’ animated series to get 4th season in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Mr Bean: The Animated Series is returning for a fourth season!

Tiger Aspect Kids & Family teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX to produce the show, under deal agreements with Banijay Rights.

According to a report by Variety, the latest season of the well-loved animated series will comprise 52 11-minute episodes, which will air worldwide.

In Southeast Asia and South Asia, the show will air on various streaming platforms and on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels.

“I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form. We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences. The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much,” Rowan Atkinson, who voices Mr. Bean, told Variety.

Directing the fourth season is Dave Osborne, who directed Mr. Bean: The Animated Series in 2019. Tom Beattie, who produced the show in 2016, will serve as its fourth season’s executive producer, while Arnold Widdowson will fill in the spot of producer.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Murtagh and Andrew Barnett Jones will be stepping up as the show’s head writers.

“Bean is definitely back! Very happy to be working on this again!” Beattie said in a post on X.

Tiger Aspect Kids & Family also expressed its excitement over the series’ return.

“Mr. Bean is back! We are so excited to be producing a fourth series of Mr Bean: The Animated Series, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX, through deals agreed by Banijay Rights,” wrote Tiger Aspect Kids & Family on X.

Mr Bean is back!



The fourth season is set to premiere in 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Mr. Bean started out as a live-action series that aired from 1990 until 1995. It starred English actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson.

When Mr. Bean: The Animated Series first aired in 2002, Atkinson also served as Mr. Bean’s voice actor.

The show humorously depicts the adventures of its titular character Mr. Bean, who lives in an apartment owned by an old, grumpy landlady. He is often seen with his teddy bear named Teddy, and drives his iconic black and green car. – Rappler.com