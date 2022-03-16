WATCH: ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer introduces Marvel’s first Muslim teen superhero

COMING SOON. 'Ms. Marvel' is premiering on Disney Plus.

Iman Vellani plays Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager in New Jersey

MANILA, Philippines – We’re about to see a new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Marvel Entertainment released on Tuesday, March 15 its first trailer of the much-awaited Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

The almost two-minute clip features Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager in New Jersey. “The future is in her hands,” Marvel Studios said in a tweet.

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/k1s7HWOtaV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

With The Weekend’s Blinding Lights playing in the background, the trailer starts off with Kamala daydreaming in class, then moves on to a scene in the high school guidance counselor’s office with doodles of speech bubbles, hearts, and devil horns popping up on the screen.

Portrayed as a major superhero nerd with a Captain Marvel suit to prove it, Kamala struggles to navigate the awkward coming-of-age events in her life as she daydreams about becoming a superhero.

But things take a turn when she gains the ability to launch energy blasts and create glowing stepping stones to walk in the air. Later on in the trailer, she is shown in her superhero red-and-blue costume as she throws cosmic punches with a giant, purple glowing fist.

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani is set to play the role of Kamala Khan, alongside Saagar Shaikh as her older brother Aamir, Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff as her parents Muneeba and Yusuf, Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno, and Aramis Knight as the crimefighter known as Red Dagger.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.