Welcome to the Continent: ‘The Witcher’ adds 4 cast members for season 3

Filming for the third season of the hit fantasy series has also started

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has announced that Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin will be joining the third season of the fantasy series The Witcher.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in The Witcher season three,” the show’s official Twitter account said.

Welcome to the Continent! We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in #TheWitcher Season 3. pic.twitter.com/WKsmt2dK1u — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

Amell will play Gallatin, a born fighter who leads an army of guerilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard, while Zhang will portray Milva, a fierce and talented human huntress who was adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest.

A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril. pic.twitter.com/uaBbr94SSH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

Skinner will play Prince Radovid, the royal playboy and younger brother of King Vizimir, and Elwin will portray Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich.

Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything. pic.twitter.com/ii1gxWXkAF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

They will be joining returning stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, and Anya Chalotra, along with Joey Batey, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, and Royce Pierreson.

The announcement of the new cast members comes nearly two weeks after Netflix announced that production on The Witcher season three had begun.

We're also excited to reveal the official plot summary for the upcoming season…#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oqg6LnufBT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

Based on the book series of the same name by Andzrej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows a monster hunter and mercenary named Geralt, the titular Witcher who hunts down monsters, a powerful sorceress named Yennefer, and a young princess named Ciri whose stories unfold across three separate timelines.

A target release date for The Witcher season three has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com