Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series confirms cast for Azula, Suki, Kyoshi, and more

CAST. Netflix casts new members for the live-action series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

Suki's mother Yukari and Katara's grandmother Gran Gran have also been cast for the upcoming live-action series

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has confirmed the additional cast members for the upcoming live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender, announcing the stars behind Avatar characters Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi, Gran Gran, and Yukari, Suki’s mother.

According to a Variety report, actress Elizabeth Yu will portray the fierce Azula, Zuko’s sister and fire-bending daughter of Fire Lord Ozai, who will be played by Daniel Dae Kim. Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, will be played by Maria Zhang, while Yvonne Chapman will portray the brave warrior Avatar Kyoshi. Suki’s mother and mayor of Kyoshi Island, Yukari, will be played by Cobra Kai’s Tamlyn Tomita, while Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs) will portray Gran Gran, Sokka’s and Katara’s gentle grandmother and matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

the Gaang's all here 🌊🌎🔥🌪️ the cast of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER has assembled pic.twitter.com/ptK787IH6V — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 16, 2021

Netflix first announced the series’ main cast in August, with Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. In November, it was confirmed that Paul Sun Hyung-Lee (Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian) will play Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Sui (Anna and The King) will portray the kind Air Nomad monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is Commander Zhao.

the Fire Nation family has also finally gathered pic.twitter.com/bPnmH6tCU4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 16, 2021

Avatar: The Last Airbender started production in November in Vancouver.

Netflix first announced the news of the live-adaptation in September 2018. Avatar: The Last Airbender original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzo were first tapped as the showrunners and executive producers.

In August 2020, DiMartino and Konietzo revealed that they will no longer be part of the adaptation due to “creative differences.” The series now has Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) as its showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi are executive producers while Goi, Roseanne Liang, and Jabbar Raisani are the directors.

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008, garnering TV recognition from the Annie Awards, the Genesis Awards, the Primetime Emmys, and the Peabodys. The sequel series, Legend of Korra, ran from 2012 to 2014.

The captivating series follows main protagonist Aang and his friends as they lead epic, action-packed adventures in their quest to save the world from Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation. – Rappler.com