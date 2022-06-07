FIRST LOOK: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’ teaser

Are you excited for this series, too?

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix unveiled on Monday, June 6, the first teaser for Wednesday, their upcoming Addams Family spin-off series.

The 30-second teaser features lead star Jenna Ortega, who will play the ooky and sadistic Wednesday Addams, getting ready and braiding her hair, along with the disembodied hand servant, Thing, who both snaps us away into smoke and darkness.

Along with the teaser’s drop, Ortega, who was known for her roles as Ellie in the second season of You and Katie Torres in Yes Day, also shared a black and white mirror selfie of her all gothed up as Wednesday.

Wednesday, which will be an eight-episode series, will revolve about the titular character attending Nevermore Academy, where she will develop psychic powers and investigate a supernatural killing spree connected to her own parents from 25 years ago.

The live-action coming-of-age series will be directed by Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic fantasy films like Corpse Bride, The Night Before Christmas, and Edward Scisscorhands.

The stars who will play the rest of the Addams Family include Catherine Zeta-Jones as mother Morticia, Victor Dorobantu as the disembodied hand servant Thing, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, and George Burcea as the family manservant Lurch. Luis Guzmán will guest star in the series as Wednesday’s father Gomez.

Christina Ricci who starred as Wednesday in the film adaptations The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) will also make her return in the upcoming series in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The upcoming series is based on the iconic The Addams Family cartoon created by Charles Addams in 1938. A release date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.