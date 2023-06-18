FIRST LOOK: Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live-action

Gorden Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu will be playing Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then everything changed when Netflix unveiled the first look for its live-action adaptation for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streaming platform released on Sunday, June 18, an almost one-minute video teaser for the show, giving fans a first glimpse of the emblems of the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads.

Netflix also shared photos of Gorden Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

The series is slated for a 2024 release, but a final premiere date has yet to be announced.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows main protagonist Aang and his friends as they lead epic, action-packed adventures in their quest to save the world from Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation.

It aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon, from February 2005 to July 2008, garnering TV recognition from the Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award.

Netflix first announced the news of the live-adaptation in September 2018, with original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzo as the showrunners and executive producers. They, however, left the adaptation in August 2020 due to “creative differences.”

The series now has Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) as its showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi are executive producers while Goi, Roseanne Liang, and Jabbar Raisani are the directors.

Other confirmed cast members for the live-action include Paul Sun Hyung-Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Sui as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. – Rappler.com