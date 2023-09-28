Netflix renews ‘Alice in Borderland’ for 3rd season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Keep an eye out for the Joker, because a new game is about to begin,' the show teases

MANILA, Philippines – Let the games begin…again! A third season of the hit Japanese thriller series Alice in Borderland has been confirmed, Netflix announced on Thursday, September 28.

Netflix confirmed the show’s renewal by releasing its official motion poster, which features a red number 3 and a Joker card – a reference to Alice in Borderland’s season two finale. “The game will now commence,” a woman also says in Japanese.

The post’s caption teased: “Your guesses were correct: Alice in Borderland is officially coming back for Season 3! Keep an eye out for the Joker, because a new game is about to begin.”

This first look at Alice in Borderland Season 3 came a day after fans successfully deciphered the hidden message behind a spread of playing cards posted by Netflix.

Lead actors Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are set to reprise their roles as Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, respectively. Director Shinsuke Sato is also slated to return as the series’ director.

Alice in Borderland first streamed on Netflix in ​​December 2020, garnering both critical acclaim and wide viewership across different countries. The show returned in 2022 for a highly-anticipated second season.

The survival drama was adapted from Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, which was serialized by Shogakukan’s Shonen Sunday Comics. Alice in Borderland follows characters Arisu and Usagi as they navigate “Borderland,” an abandoned, alternate reality where inhabitants are left with no choice but to participate in dangerous games to survive – all while discovering what it “truly means to live.” – Rappler.com