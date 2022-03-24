‘Kengan Ashura’ season two in the works

Are you excited for the second season?

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced on Wednesday, March 23 that hit anime series Kengan Ashura has been renewed for another season.

“Kengan Ashura season two is in the works,” they said in a tweet.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix!

🥊

¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! 😉 pic.twitter.com/vbmysQmxhH — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 23, 2022

Kegan Ashura is based on the manga by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. It started from 2012 and ended in 2018 in Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday magazine, but a sequel series Kengan Omega came after its conclusion.

An anime adaptation was later on produced by LARX Entertainment, which premiered on Netflix in 2019.

“Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight and win,” the series’ logline reads.

The first season, which has a total of 24 episodes, was directed by Seiji Kishi and has Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Cho, and Jouji Nakata as its cast members.

Netflix has yet to reveal the plot details and returning cast members for season two. A target release date has yet to be announced. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.