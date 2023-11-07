Netflix renews ‘The Devil’s Plan’ for season 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Producer Jeong Jong-yeon teases that the second season will be a 'completely new version'

MANILA, Philippines – Prepare for a fiercer competition as Netflix confirmed on Tuesday, November 7, that hit survival game show The Devil’s Plan will be back for another season.

다시, 오직 승리만을 위해 플레이하라.



더 새롭고 치열하게, 두뇌 서바이벌 <데블스 플랜> 시즌2 제작 확정. pic.twitter.com/X6ptPH4kjs — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) November 6, 2023

The Devil’s Plan is an intellectual survival game show wherein participants compete in a series of mental challenges. Using their wit and strategy, they’ll battle it out to determine the most intellectually-gifted contestant, who will take home the grand prize of 500 million Korean won.

The first season saw 12 diverse participants, that range from an idol, an actress, a lawyer, a comedian, a gamer, athletes, YouTubers, and even non-celebrity players.

Play Video

Jeong Jong-yeon will also be in charge of the second season. He’s known for other survival shows such as The Genius, The Great Escape, and Girls’ High School Mystery Class.

“Please look forward to a completely new version of The Devil’s Plan,” he said in a press release.

Other details, such as the release date and participants, for the second season have yet to be announced.

The Devil’s Plan, which was released in September, landed on the top spot in Netflix’s Korean Top 10 series. It also ranked on the global Top 10 non-English TV shows category. – Rappler.com