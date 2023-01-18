‘The Glory’ part 2 to premiere in March 

Director An Gil-ho teases viewers that the fight between Dong-eun and Yeon-jin in season two 'really takes off'

MANILA, Philippines – It’s revenge time! Netflix announced on Wednesday, January 18, that the second season of South Korean drama The Glory will premiere on March 10.

Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released first-look photos for the upcoming season, featuring lead stars Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

“If you’ve watched part one, you won’t be able to resist part two,” writer Kim Eun-sook said in a press release. “Part two is refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

Director An Gil-ho also teased the viewers that the “fight between Dong-eun and Yeon-jin really takes off” in the second season, and that the “perpetrators [will] dynamically meet their end.”

The Glory follows Dong-eun (portrayed by Song), who was a victim of school bullying and childhood violence. She then tries to exact revenge on her bullies 18 years later.

The series, which premiered its first part in December 2022, recorded a total of 148 million hours’ watch time, according to Netflix. It also stayed in the top 10 list of 34 countries on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV list. – Rappler.com