‘One-Punch Man’ returns for 3rd season

MANILA, Philippines – ONE and Yusuke Murata’s One-Punch Man will be back for a third season!

The creators broke the news in the 215th chapter of the manga on Thursday, August 18. Along with the release of the latest chapter, the show’s character designer, Chikashi Kubota, unveiled a teaser visual featuring Saitama and Garou. Other details, such as its release date, are yet to be confirmed.

One-Punch Man debuted as an anime in 2015. It tells the story of Saitama, an overpowered hero who can defeat any enemy with just a single punch. However, he eventually grew bored of his immense power. He then set on a quest to find a worthy opponent that could handle his colossal strength.

In 2020, Sony Pictures announced that they were also developing a live-action adaptation of the hit series. The project would be led by Venom writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, with Spider-Man’s Avi Arad as producer.

The series started out as a webcomic created by ONE in 2012. Then, ONE and Yusuke Murata remade the series and released it on Shueisha’s “Tonari no Young Jump” website. After a few years, it was adapted into an anime under the direction of Shingo Natsume. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.