Look: SB19’s Justin joins cast of ABS-CBN’s ‘Senior High’ 

A'TIN, are you ready for actor Justin?

MANILA, Philippines – Justin de Dios of P-pop powerhouse SB19 is set to make his acting debut in the ABS-CBN series Senior High.

Justin’s participation in the series was revealed on Friday, January 5, in the show’s teaser for the Monday, January 8 episode. His character was seen attending the school’s prom with Gela Atayde’s Tanya.

Further details about Justin’s character have yet to be disclosed. Additionally, SB19’s “Bazinga,” a track from the group’s 2021 EP Pagsibol, is the official soundtrack of Senior High.

On his Facebook account, Justin shared a photo from the show’s filming.

“Nice meeting you,” he wrote.

The SB19 member also shared the teaser on his Instagram story, writing, “Lah, andito pala ako (Oops, turns out I’m here).”

[ #SB19_JUSTIN IG STORY UPDATE ]



"lah andito pala ako"



Lah may pogi! Nice to meet you po! 🙈



ACTOR JUSTIN #JustinDeDios#JustinInSeniorHigh pic.twitter.com/ww9aU99Euh — MAISAN NI JAH 🌽 (@maisaniJah) January 5, 2024

Following the release of the teaser, the phrase “ACTOR JUSTIN” and hashtags #JustinInSeniorHigh, #JustinDeDios were aong the top trending topics in the Philippines on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Senior High stars Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Daniela Stranner, JK Labajo, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Elijah Canlas. The ABS-CBN series is down to its last two weeks. – Rappler.com