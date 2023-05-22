Shane Bernabe wins ‘The Voice Kids PH’ season 5

MANILA, Philippines – Shane Bernabe of Kamp Kawayan emerged as the grand champion of The Voice Kids Philippines season five on Sunday, May 21.

Bernabe garnered a total of 51.05% combined online votes, besting Rai Fernandez from Martin Nievera’s team and Xai Martinez of KZ Tandingan’s team.

Fenandez finished in second place after getting 40.65% of the total votes, while Martinez received a total of 8.30% votes.

At the finale, Bernabe wowed the coaches and audience with her rendition of “Sino Ang Baliw.”

“You’re a ready performer. You’re already a champion. You did it. You owned it,” Bernabe’s coach Bamboo said of her final performance.

As the winner, Bernabe will take home a P1-million cash prize and a recording contract with UMG Philippines.

Previous The Voice Kids Philippines winners include Lyca Gairanod, Elha Nympha, Joshua Oliveros, and Vanjoss Bayaban. – Rappler.com