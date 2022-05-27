IU pulls out of ‘Money Game’ cast

The singer-actress, who was set to play a lead role in the series, will be replaced by 'Anchor' star Chun Woo-hee

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-actress IU dropped out of the upcoming Korean drama Money Game due to schedule conflicts, her agency Studio N confirmed on Friday, May 27.

IU was set to play the lead female role in the series, but will now be replaced by Anchor actress Chun Woo-hee, who is also known for her roles in 2011 box office hit Sunny, Han Gong-ju, The Wailing, Love, Lies, and The Beauty Inside.

The Korean drama’s iconic cast include Ryu Jun-yeol, Moon Jung-hee, Lee Yul-eum, Park Jung-min, Park Hae-joon, Bae Sung-woo, and Lee Joo-young. IU was initially confirmed to star in the drama in January.

The drama, which is slated to begin filming in mid-June, is based on Bae Jin-soo’s web-comic series Money Game and Pi Game.

The story follows eight individuals who are tasked to live in an empty studio for 100 days for a prize of 44.8 billion Korean won. The participants can buy basic necessities while in the studio, but the catch is that these items are a thousand times more expensive and will be deducted from the cash prize.

IU’s latest film, Broker, is set to premiere on June 8. The singer-actress is well-known for her portrayal of Jang Man-wol in the K-drama Hotel del Luna.

IU made her K-pop debut in 2008 with the single “Lost Child.” In 2011, she finally decided to try her hand at acting, starting with KBS drama Dream High as Kim Pil-Sook. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.