‘Stranger Things’ animated series coming to Netflix

The animated series is the latest addition to the 'Stranger Things' franchise, following earlier announced spin-off show and stage play

LOS ANGELES, USA – An animated series set in the sci-fi world of Stranger Things is in development at Netflix, part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday, April 10, but gave no title or release date and few details.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” the Duffer brothers, creators of the original Stranger Things series, said in the statement.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix had previously announced that a Stranger Things spin-off show was in the works and a play that will debut at London’s West End in November.– Rappler.com