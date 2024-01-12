‘The Good Doctor’ to end with 7th season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It's time to say goodbye,' producers of the medical drama series say, promising fans 'a series finale to remember'

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of The Good Doctor will have to bid their favorite medical drama series goodbye soon, because ABC has announced that the show is ending its run with the upcoming seventh season.

In a statement made to Variety, The Good Doctor lead star Freddie Highmore – who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a brilliant surgeon with autism and savant syndrome – spoke about the experience of playing the character over the course of seven years.

Highmore thanked several people, including fans, for making the show possible.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver…tequila, stat!”

Executive producers David Shore, Liz Feldman, and Erin Gunn also said their farewells to the beloved show, calling The Good Doctor a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“But it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of,” they said, also promising fans “a series finale to remember.“

The Good Doctor, which debuted in 2017, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. It is based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name.

Also in the cast are Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Christina Chang.

In a previous interview with Rappler, Highmore, who received a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for his work on The Good Doctor, spoke fondly about the show and the response it has received. “I feel very lucky more than anything to have been able to play this character for so long. And also, for people not just in the US but internationally to have responded to the show. It’s amazing…. I just feel very lucky that people continue to tune in, watch the show, and to want to see these stories.”

Season 7 of The Good Doctor is set to debut on ABC on February 20. Previous seasons are available on Prime Video. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.