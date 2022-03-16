WATCH: Theo James and Rose Leslie’s complex love in ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ teaser

COMING SOON. Theo James and Rose Leslie lead the cast for 'The Time Traveler's Wife' series.

MANILA, Philippines – HBO released on Wednesday, March 16 the first teaser for the Time Traveler’s Wife, the highly-anticipated series adaptation of the 2003 Audrey Niffenegger novel.

Divergent star Theo James plays time traveler Henry DeTamble, while Rose Leslie, who is known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones, portrays his wife Claire Abshire.

The one-and-a-half minute clip provides fans a teaser on the strains in the couple’s relationship brought upon by DeTamble’s constant and sudden absences and reappearances.

DeTamble, who suffers from an uncontrollable condition in which he loses his grip on the current moment and either falls into the past or the future, said in the teaser: “It’s not a superpower. It’s what’s wrong with me. I can’t keep hold of the current moment.”

Abshire, who’s forced to wait for DeTamble, lamented: “When he’s gone, I wait and I worry…. I wonder where he is, when he is, if he’s in danger. But I married a time traveler, it’s complicated.”

Aside from James and Leslie, the six-episode series also stars Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Josh Stamberg, Kate Siegel, and Jaime Ray Newman. It is helmed by former Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffatt.

“The chance to adapt the novel itself is a dream come true. The brave new world of long-form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity,” Moffatt said in a statement to Deadline. “It’s a story of happy never after – but not necessarily in that order.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in May, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com