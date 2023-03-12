‘The Glory’ is back! 4 new things fans should know about the Netflix revenge thriller

MANILA, Philippines – It’s easy to get hooked on Netflix’s South Korean revenge series The Glory. While the premise itself is intriguing enough – having undergone brutal physical abuse from bullies as a student, a woman exacts a complex and insidious plot of revenge on her abusers years later – there is a distinct chemistry among all members of its cast, which is fascinating to watch since their characters are all at each other’s throats.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Q&A event with cast and crew of the series held on March 8 in South Korea was packed with fans, each one brimming with questions. Rappler attended the event virtually, and here are four things we think viewers should know, especially coming into Part 2, which has just been made available on Netflix as of March 10.

There’s one fan theory that’s spot-on

A show with a lot of twists and turns tends to spawn wild fan theories, but it’s not every day that the writer of a series acknowledges that a theory is correct. The Glory writer Kim Eun-sook shared, “One fan analyzed that The Glory is a battle between Moon Dong-eun, who doesn’t believe in the existence of God and only believes in her own will to seek revenge, and Park Yeon-jin, who is a devoted member to a cult. And I was baffled, because this was close to the underlying theme of the entire series that I had in mind. I really wanted to contact the fan to work for me!”

Cha Joo-young wears her heart on her sleeve

Cha Joo-young, who plays drug-addled artist Choi Hye-jeong, couldn’t be more different from her tortured character. During the event, the cast admitted that they were quite close off-camera, and footage was even shown of the villain barkada being light and silly between takes. Joo-young then started tearing up onstage, saying, “Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity to make amazing friends.” We’re pretty sure that’s the last thing Hye-jeong would say!

Moon Dong-eun’s character will become even more complex

If you thought lead character Moon Dong-eun, played by the hypnotic Song Hye-kyo, was already a rich, well-rounded character, Part 2 is going to reveal even more sides to her. The actress told the crowd at the event that while filming Part 1, she was still trying her best to get into character, and while filming Part 2, she was far more able to display a range of emotions. She was pretty much stoic in Part 1, so it’s going to be very interesting to see new sides to her in Part 2.

All in all, Part 2 is going to be intense

When asked about what fans could expect from the latter half of the show, Jung Sung-ill, who plays Ha Do-yeong, the icy husband of main villain Park Yeon-jin, simply said (quite in character), “Confusion, destruction, oblivion.” In turn, writer Kim Eun-sook said that “Part 2 is even more frightening,” adding later on: “I tried really hard to be on Dong-eun’s side as this story runs towards the end for the final judgment.” – Rappler.com

The Glory Parts 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.