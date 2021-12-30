Meet the ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ Season 10 adult housemates

The adult edition of 'PBB kumunity Season 10' will follow the ongoing celebrity edition

MANILA, Philippines – As its celebrity edition nears its end, Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 started introducing its first batch of adult housemates on Monday, December 27.

The housemates, who were completing their mandatory quarantine before they could enter the PBB house, were introduced through streaming platform kumu. Additional details about each housemate have yet to be revealed as PBB only shared their respective monikers and hometowns.

The housemates who are set to join the reality show are as follows:

Thamara Alexandria, “Ang Headstrong Hottie ng Davao”

Thamara Alexandria



Ang Headstrong Hottie ng Davao, Thamara Alexandria!



— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

Zach Guerrero, “Ang Smilennial Charmer ng Aurora”

Zach Guerrero



Ang Smilennial Charmer ng Aurora, Zach Guerrero!



— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

Seham Daghlas, “Ang Brightminded Darling ng Iloilo”

Seham Daghlas



Ang Brightminded Darling ng Iloilo, Seham Daghlas!



— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

Michael Ver Comaling, “Ang Mr. Pentastic ng Leyte”

Michael Ver Comaling



Ang Mr. Pentastic ng Leyte, Michael Ver Comaling! — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

Laziz Rustamov, “Ang Modelskarteng Breadwinner ng Uzbekistan”

Laziz Rustamov



Ang Modelskarteng Breadwinner ng Uzbekistan, Laziz Rustamov!



— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

Gin Regidor, “Ang Surviving Sementeryo Girl ng Cebu”

Gin Regidor



Ang Surviving Sementeryo Girl ng Cebu, Gin Regidor!



— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

Aleck Iñigo, “Ang Most Valuable Rider ng Las Piñas”

Aleck Iñigo



Ang Most Valuable Rider ng Las Piñas, Aleck Iñigo! — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 29, 2021

Nathan Duane, “Ang Pursigidong Papiloto ng Las Piñas”

Nathan Duane



Ang Pursigidong Papiloto ng Las Piñas, Nathan Duane! — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 29, 2021

Several more housemates, aged between 20 to 40, will also be introduced in the coming days.

The adult edition of Pinoy Big Brother kumunity Season 10 will follow the ongoing celebrity edition, which will name its two winners on Sunday, January 2. The remaining celebrity housemates are beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, internet sensation Madam Inutz, comedian Brenda Mage, and singer Anji Salvacion.

Auditions for the teen edition are also ongoing. The teen edition will follow after the adult edition has ended. – Rappler.com