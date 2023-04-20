Team Edward vs Team Jacob? ‘Twilight’ TV series in the works

A TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyers' hit vampire saga is in early development at Lionsgate TV

MANILA, Philippines – Hey, spider monkeys! The Twilight universe is being resurrected as an upcoming TV series adaptation by Lionsgate TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which is still in early development, will be based on Stephenie Meyers’ best-selling novels from 2005 to 2008: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn. Sources reported that Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig will serve as executive producers, and Sinead Daly as scriptwriter.

There are no details yet on the show’s streaming service, plot, cast, or production timeline. However, it is reported that Meyers will be involved in the development.

Godfrey’s production company Temple Hill was behind the five Twilight films starring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Kristin Stewart as Bella Swan, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. The film franchise, which spanned from 2008 to 2012, earned over $3 billion globally.

Meyers released Midnight Sun in 2020, a follow-up to the Twilight novels. The book followed lead vampire Edward Cullen’s point-of-view – a first for the series.

In 2019, Lionsgate movie studios announced that the romantic drama fantasy would be adapted into a world tour called Twilight in Concert. The first Twilight film (2008) was screened and timed to a full live orchestra’s performance of the movie’s original film score by Carter Burwell. – Rappler.com