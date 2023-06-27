WATCH: Fil-Am magician Anna De Guzman gets 4 yes votes in ‘America’s Got Talent’ 

'It was the most adorable, fun, magical thing I have seen for this season,' says judge Howie Mandel

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American magician Anna de Guzman amazed the judges and audience members during her audition in the reality talent competition America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Describing her performance as “cardistry” or the “manipulation of playing cards,” De Guzman did several tricks wherein she asked judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel to keep, shuffle, and choose random playing cards.

The 24-year-old artist shared that she auditioned for the show as she hoped to inspire more girls to also get interested in doing magic tricks with cards.

Play Video

She added that she’s been doing it for five to six years now, but she felt like “magical things happen all the time” in her whole life.

“Growing up as an only child with a single mother, I spent a lot of time alone learning how to entertain myself,” she shared during the start of her performance. “When I found my first deck of cards, I was instantly captivated by the magic they seemed to possess.”

After successfully pulling off her trick, an ecstatic De Guzman exclaimed after the performance: “I honestly didn’t expect that it would work in the end.”

In response, Mandel said that “there’s nothing more exciting when the magician amazes themselves.”

“You are real. The fact that you were so nervous and not slick added to what we were doing. It was the most adorable, fun, magical thing I have seen for this season,” the judge told de Guzman.

Meanwhile, Klum called the magician a “breathe of fresh air.” “You showed us some magic I have not seen before, and you have a million dollar smile on your face,” she said. On Cowell’s behalf, Vergara praised her for being “annoying, likable, and brilliant.”

In the end, De Guzman received a total of four yes votes from all the judges.

She also took to social media to express her excitement for the results of her audition, saying that “it has been such a dream come true.”

“This has been some thing I’ve wanted to do for so long and for it to finally come out and to see you all enjoy my performance makes my heart full,” she said.

The magician also teased that she has “something even crazier” under her sleeve for the next round of the competition. “Stay tuned. This is just the beginning.”

Prior to America’s Got Talent, de Guzman also appeared in various shows such as MTV’s Amazingness, CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Steve Harvey Show, and Australia’s Got Talent to showcase her cardistry skills. – Rappler.com