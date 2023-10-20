WATCH: Netflix drops official trailer for supernatural mystery anime ‘Onmyoji’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The historical fantasy novel series Onmyoji is getting its own anime adaptation on Netflix. The popular streaming platform revealed the anime’s trailer on Thursday, October 19.

Set in ancient Kyoto, Onmyoji follows Minamoto Hiromasa, a court musician who has made it his mission to deal with the demons that have plagued the city as a result of humans experiencing extreme outbursts of emotion. He sets out to join forces with an acclaimed onmyoji – a yin-yang diviner – named Abe Seimei.

While Seimei appears to be disinterested in pursuing Hiromasa’s quest, he eventually agrees to lend his abilities to the court musician’s cause. The two then team up with Hiromasa’s flute teacher Imperial Prince Atsumi, the emperor’s onmyoji Kamo Yasunori, and Lady Tsuyuko.

“As their emotions intertwine like threads, will Seimei and Hiromasa be able to restore peace to the capital? The ordeal of these mismatched friends destined to share the same fate begins now,” the official trailer’s description reads.

The anime adaptation was directed by Sobi Yamamato of CoMix Wave Films. She is joined by screenwriters Natsu Hashimoto and Yuiko Kato.

Meanwhile, the cast’s lineup includes Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei, Shintaro Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa, Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko, Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi, Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori, and Rina Sato as Ashiya Doman.

The Onmyoji anime was adapted from the short stories and novels by Japanese writer Baku Yumemakura. It was first adapted into a manga that ran from 1993 to 2005. The manga’s sequel was released five years later, in 2010, and was serialized until 2017.

This is not the first time Onmyoji will be getting its own screen adaptation. The Yumemakura original has been adapted into multiple drama series and films over the years. – Rappler.com