WATCH: ‘Singles Inferno’ season 3 trailer teases chemistry between new contestants

MANILA, Philippines – Singles Inferno is back for its third season, and viewers were immediately treated to exciting glimpses of the South Korean dating series in its official trailer posted by Netflix on Monday, November 27!

The series, which first premiered in 2021, features five men and five women who can only escape from a deserted island when they couple up with another contestant for the night.

The trailer shows panelists Dex, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Lee Da-hee, Hong Jin-kyung, and Hanhae reacting to some of the contestants’ introductions, as well as their interactions with each other thus far.

Some clips also showed some pairs getting close with each other in several encounters, like a female contestant giving a male one a massage, sharing the same bed, and even another female contestant telling another male contestant she loves him.

The contestants were also recorded completing game challenges.

In an interview with Netflix, Dex also gave advice to the show’s new set of contestants looking to find love.

“The most important thing would be to not lose yourself. I hope everyone is true to themselves, which is the most confident and cool way to appeal to their love interest rather than being someone you’re not,” he said.

Singles Inferno Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 12. – Rappler.com