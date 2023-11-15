‘Young Sheldon’ to say goodbye in May 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – CBS’ hit series Young Sheldon is coming to a close in 2024 after seven years of airing.

According to Variety, the coming-of-age sitcom series will be airing its seventh and final season on February 15, with the hour-long series finale set for May 16. The final season is set to be shorter than its predecessors due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which put Hollywood productions at a standstill for nearly six months.

Young Sheldon’s first season premiered in 2017, as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 13 years before wrapping up in 2020.

True to its name, Young Sheldon tells the story of genius Sheldon Cooper’s childhood and family prior to his life documented on The Big Bang Theory. According to CBS records, Young Sheldon garnered approximately 11 million viewers per episode across Live+35 ratings and multi-platform streaming.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment described the series as one that set itself apart through a remarkable, familial cast that brought unique characters and heartfelt stories that left lasting first impressions on their viewers.

“We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy,” Reisenbach said.

Young Sheldon stars 15-year-old Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, and more. Jim Parsons, who starred as grown-up Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, narrates the prequel series created by Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland. – with reports by Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

