Meet the cast of ‘Rent’ musical in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For its run in Manila, Anthony Rosaldo will portray Roger, a struggling musician who is HIV-positive

MANILA, Philippines – Local theater company 9 Works Theatrical unveiled the cast members for the highly-anticipated revival of hit Broadway musical Rent in the Philippines.

Based loosely on Puccini’s opera La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a group of young people struggling to survive in Manhattan in the ‘90s under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The rock musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1996 and won four including Best Musical. It was also one of the longest-running shows on Broadway and was adapted into a film in 2005.

For its run in Manila, Anthony Rosaldo will portray Roger, a struggling musician who is HIV-positive. Meanwhile, actresses Molly Langley and Thea Astley will be alternating as Mimi, Roger’s love interest.

Ian Pangilinan and Reb Atadero will be alternating in the role of narrator Mark Cohen.

The role of his ex-girlfriend Maureen will be played alternately by Justine Peña and Jasmine Fitzgerald. Mica Fajardo and Fay Castro will play Maureen’s lawyer girlfriend Joanne.

Adrian Lindayag and Lance Reblando will be alternating for the role of Angel, a drag queen and street percussionist who is HIV-positive. His partner, Tom Collins, will be played by Garrett Bolden and Markki Stroem.

Stroem will also play Benny together with Guji Lorenzana, who will also portray the role of Mr. Johnson.

Also part of the cast are Abi Sulit (Pam), Jordan Andrews (Gordono), Misha Fabian (Ally), Chesko Rodriguez and Paul Valdez (Steve), Kai Benson (Alexi Darling), and Vyen Villanueva (Paul).

9 Works Theatrical has yet to announce the show’s final schedule and ticket prices.

9 Works Theatrical, which was also behind the local productions of American Idiot, Eto na! Musika nAPO!, and Tick, Tick… Boom!, previously staged Rent in Manila in 2010 and 2011. – Rappler.com