Cast, show dates: What you should know about ‘Bar Boys: A New Musical’

MANILA, Philippines – Meet the future lawyers! Barefoot Theater Collaborative introduced on Saturday, February 23, the cast members for Bar Boys: A New Musical.

It was in April 2023 when Barefoot Theater Collaborative announced that they were adapting Kip Oebanda’s 2017 film into a theatrical musical. Pat Valera, who also served as the director and playwright of the musical Mula sa Buwan, is set to write the production.

To recall, the comedy-drama film follows a group of four young men as they navigate life’s challenges while trying to pursue their dreams of being professional lawyers. It starred Enzo Pineda as Chris, Carlo Aquino as Erik, Rocco Nacino as Torran, and Kean Cipriano as Josh.

In Bar Boys: A New Musical, Alex Diaz will play the role of Chris, Benedix Ramos will take over the role of Erik, Jerom Canlas will portray Torran, and Omar Uddin will be Josh.

Meanwhile, Sheila Francisco will portray Justice Hernandez, who was originally played by Gawad Urian winner Odette Khan in the film.

Other cast members include Juliene Mendoza, Nor Domingo, Topper Fabregas, Kakki Teodoro, Carlon Matobato, and Gimbey Dele Cruz. Also part of the show’s company are Diego Aranda, Edrei Tan, Joshua Ade Valenzona, Jannah Baniasia, Meg Ruiz, Anne Cortez, and Uzziel Delamide.

Bar Boys: A New Musical will be staged for three weeks only from May 3 to 19 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater, Circuit Makati.

Tickets are priced P2,200 for Silver, P2,800 for Gold, and P3,000 for VIP and are available via bit.ly/barboystickets. – Rappler.com