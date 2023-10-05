Meet the cast of ‘Tabing Ilog: The Musical 2023’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The musical will run from November 10 to December 17

MANILA, Philippines – A new batch of fresh faces will give life to the beloved barkada of Tabing Ilog as the iconic ‘90s teen drama returns as a stage musical.

Tabing Ilog: The Musical 2023, which is a partnership between ABS-CBN and PETA, introduced its cast ensemble on Wednesday, October 4.

The musical production is an adaptation of ABS-CBN’s teen drama that followed the friendships and romances within a group of friends: Anne, Eds, Corrine, George, Badong, James, Rovic, and Fonzy. It originally ran on ABS-CBN from 1999 to 2003.

Tabing Ilog was first adapted into a musical in 2020, but the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its 2023 restaging, the production will feature new script, music, and cast members. It will be directed by Phil Noble, with Eljay Deldoc writing the script.

According to Deldoc, the characters for the 2023 musical have already “evolved.”

“Ang musical na ito ay tinatangka niyang ilahad kung sino ang mga Gen Z at ang kwento nila (This musical attempts to illustrate who the Gen Zs are and feature their story),” he said.

“We want younger audiences to see themselves in the play and we want not-so-young audiences to understand the youth of today. It’s a story about friendships, connections, and disconnections,” he added.

Meet our new favorite barkada

BINI’s Jhoanna Robles, Sheena Belarmino, and Vivoree Esclito will alternate as Eds, the role originally played by Kaye Abad.

BGYO members Akira Morishita, JL Toreliza, and Benedix Ramos will share the role of Rovic, originally played by John Lloyd Cruz. Aside from his role as Rovic, Benedix will also alternately play the new character Andoy, alongside Omar Udin.

Theater actors Earvin Estioco and Jude Matthew Sevilla will take over Paolo Contis’ character Badong.

Alternate as George, originally played by Jodi Sta. Maria, are Andi Abaya, Kiara Takahashi, and Chaye Moga. Meanwhile, Kobie Brown and Jordan Andrews will act as James, the role originally played by Patrick Garcia.

Drei Sugay and Vino Mabalot will share the role of Fonzy, who was played in the show by Baron Geisler. Miah Canton and Anji Salvacion are alternating as Corrine, originally played by Desiree del Valle.

Other cast members include Teetin Villanueva, Lance Reblando, Vyen Villanueva, Neomi Gonzales, Red Nuestro, and Joann Co.

The musical is set to open on November 10, and will run until December 17 at the PETA Theater. – Rappler.com