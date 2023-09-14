CCP to bring British theater to PH, includes ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Fleabag’, ‘Frankenstein’, and more

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, theater fans! It’s time to head to the cinema because British theater is coming to silver screens near you.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has partnered with both National Theater Live, a London-based initiative that aims to take British theater all over the world, and Ayala Malls Cinemas to bring famous UK plays to local theater screens.

“The magic of London National Theatre is finally here!” CCP said about the new joint program called CCP National Theatre Live. “Don’t miss the chance to witness world-class performances from your favorite plays!”

Starting on September 26, the following productions will begin screening in the Philippines: Life of Pi, Frankenstein, The Seagull, Much Ado About Nothing, The Crucible, Fleabag, Othello, King Lear, and Hamlet.

https://www.facebook.com/ccpfbnm/videos/252666351067871

The productions were digitally filmed in high-definition quality in front of live audiences with cinema viewing in mind, which means you can enjoy the experience just as much as watching the live performances themselves.

From award-winning directors to inventive set designs, these productions are some of the best of British theater. They feature renowned performances of actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Sir Ian McKellen, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The productions will screen exclusively in Greenbelt cinemas at 5:30 pm. Regular tickets are priced at P250 with student tickets being offered for P150. Tickets can be purchased on sureseats.com.

This season of CCP National Theatre Live will run until May 2024. – Rappler.com