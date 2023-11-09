‘Here Lies Love’ to end run on November 26 due to low ticket sales

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After 33 previews and 149 regular performances, the Broadway musical Here Lies Love will be ending its run on November 26 due to low ticket sales, the production announced on Wednesday, November 8.

According to a Variety report, Here Lies Love originally started out as a concept album that held performances in Seattle. When it transitioned to Broadway, the venue had to be reconstructed to remove the orchestra section and create a dance floor – the Broadway musical’s centerpiece.

Furthermore, instead of a traditional all-seated audience, the show also offers a “dance floor” section for audiences to immerse themselves in the disco theme.

The show was struggling to maintain the expenses it had incurred from the renovations. On top of this, ticket sales were low, with the show never being able to sell out. Here Lies Love also exceeded its projected weekly expense of $500,000 to $620,000 – instead shelling out $700,000 to stage runs weekly, the Washington Post reported.

“As the first-ever fully binational producing team, we are deeply proud and honored to have brought this pioneering theatrical event to Broadway. The first all-Filipino acting company on Broadway received universal critical acclaim, celebrated by thousands of people from diverse backgrounds, including record numbers who experienced going to a Broadway show for the first time,” Here Lies Love said in a statement on its closing.

The team behind Here Lies Love also calls on those who have yet to see the show to watch it before its very last run on November 26. However, according to Playbill, there are also plans to stage Here Lies Love in Japan and Australia.

Here Lies Love is a Broadway disco-pop musical that dramatizes the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, as well as the dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ family’s life amid the People Power Revolution.

It was written by David Byrne, with DJ Fatboy Slim taking the reins for the show’s music. Annie-B Parson choreographed the show, while Alex Timbers developed and directed it.

The show staged its first official run on July 20, while preview performances took place from June 17 onwards.

Netizens have criticized the show in the past for its alleged romanticization of the Marcoses. – Rappler.com